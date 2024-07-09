Acceleware (CVE:AXE) Trading Down 17.9%

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 16,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 29,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Acceleware Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Acceleware (CVE:AXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.04 million for the quarter.

Acceleware Company Profile

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

