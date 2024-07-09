ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Receives $48.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABM. UBS Group raised their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

NYSE ABM opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.63. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.61 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,141,000 after acquiring an additional 66,334 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 932,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,665 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ABM Industries during the first quarter worth $17,645,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

