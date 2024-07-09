1,330,938 Shares in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,330,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,380,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.52% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,576,000 after purchasing an additional 316,128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 510,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,685. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TARS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

