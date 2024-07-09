106,089 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 106,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 276,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after buying an additional 35,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 539,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,918,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

O traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.16. 5,345,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,976. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.