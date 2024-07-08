Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Increased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,504,000 after buying an additional 34,909 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.51. The stock had a trading volume of 245,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.34. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $328.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.36.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

