Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $47.52 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.99 or 0.00034298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $310.12 million and approximately $47.52 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00040569 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00015379 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

