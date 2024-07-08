Wrapped HBAR Price Hits $0.0647 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,027,809 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,890,328.46443963 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.06849669 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,523,668.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

