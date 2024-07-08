West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock Holdings Increased by Tobam

Tobam boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2,504.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.56. 258,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,095. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.55, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $415.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $337.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.40.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

