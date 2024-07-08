Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $217.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 47.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 105,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,499,000 after buying an additional 33,839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM opened at $210.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $214.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.06 and a 200-day moving average of $201.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

