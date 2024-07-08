Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives $16.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.38.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pertz purchased 22,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp bought 1,828,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,844,203.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 2,830,779 shares of company stock worth $28,501,849 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vestis during the first quarter valued at $4,290,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vestis by 39.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 168,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the first quarter valued at $964,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vestis in the first quarter valued at $16,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTS opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

