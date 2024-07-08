Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $7,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,507,000 after acquiring an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VONE traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,121. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $250.71. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

