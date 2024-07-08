Umee (UMEE) Price Tops $0.0016

Umee (UMEE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. Umee has a market cap of $7.02 million and approximately $230,278.57 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Umee has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One Umee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Umee

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 12,303,154,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,432,500,000 tokens. The official website for Umee is www.ux.xyz. Umee’s official Twitter account is @ux_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “UX is a blockchain-based lending platform prioritizing safety and programmability. It serves as a foundational blockchain, enabling application creation and financial tools, facilitating cross-chain leverage, liquidity, and debt instruments. UX promotes interoperability with various blockchains, including Cosmos, Ethereum, and layer two solutions. It operates on Tendermint BFT consensus, managed by validators who stake tokens for Proof of Stake consensus, ensuring network decentralization. Users can delegate tokens to validators, participating in governance and earning rewards in UX tokens. These tokens are used for governance, voting on protocol changes, and influencing DeFi parameters. Brent Xu, a veteran in blockchain and a former key member at Tendermint and ConsenSys, founded UX, originally named Umee, envisioning a versatile blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umee should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

