Ultra Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $921,757.21 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for about $0.0811 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $30.67 million and $921,757.21 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,253.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.41 or 0.00559979 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00039156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00062270 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010291 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08954352 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $770,972.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

