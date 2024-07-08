Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $53,472.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,732 shares in the company, valued at $24,227,136. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $48.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 253.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 42,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 94.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 128,098 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

