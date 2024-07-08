Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

