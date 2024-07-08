Toncoin Price Hits $7.06 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $7.06 or 0.00012662 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $24.12 billion and approximately $316.47 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008950 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,842.88 or 1.00100519 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,679,305 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,641,740.966008 with 2,506,056,745.4616017 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.49515879 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $330,396,606.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

