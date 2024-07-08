Tobam Sells 88 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Tobam cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. STF Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. STF Management LP now owns 4,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $474.57. 848,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,765. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $335.82 and a 1-year high of $486.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock worth $13,058,787. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.