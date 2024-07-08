Tobam Sells 677 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tobam cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. 11,436,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,654,424. The firm has a market cap of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

