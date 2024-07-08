Tobam Sells 2,773 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tobam reduced its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $10,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $23.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,692.55. 87,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,956. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,703.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,584.97. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,241.05 and a 1-year high of $1,810.03. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 191.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,170.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $5,273,568. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,842.40.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

