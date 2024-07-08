Tobam Purchases 846 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Tobam boosted its position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 185.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Shares of Colliers International Group stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $111.86. 107,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.48. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.38 and a twelve month high of $131.05. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CIGI

Colliers International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.