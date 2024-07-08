Tobam Increases Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.29. 824,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,648. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.43.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.30%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.38.

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

