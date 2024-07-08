Tobam Has $88,000 Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Tobam increased its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in State Street were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 941,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,789,000 after buying an additional 40,835 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,687,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of State Street by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 37,888 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,382 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 270,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.72. 1,539,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,263. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

