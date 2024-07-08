Tobam Has $27.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tobam decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,848 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up about 2.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tobam owned approximately 0.07% of Kroger worth $27,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,619,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 10.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kroger by 10.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 585,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kroger by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KR traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $51.84. 4,668,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,371,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

