Tobam Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tobam grew its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,079,000 after buying an additional 2,286,711 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,960,000 after buying an additional 1,546,592 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,744,000 after buying an additional 1,178,754 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.98. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $92.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 393.95%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

