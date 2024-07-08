Tobam Has $1.12 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tobam grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,795 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.75. 6,375,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,254,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $229.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $199.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 253,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,185 shares of company stock worth $7,936,005 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

