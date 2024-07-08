Tobam Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tobam cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.41. The company had a trading volume of 23,488,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,246,980. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

