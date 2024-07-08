Tobam Buys 165,156 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tobam boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 551.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,156 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $32.02. 45,309,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,048,632. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

