Tobam Boosts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tobam grew its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. MarketAxess comprises approximately 1.4% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tobam’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in MarketAxess by 39.6% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.48, for a total value of $99,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MKTX. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.64.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.65. 325,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,836. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

