Tobam Boosts Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tobam raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,610,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 602,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. GSI Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $199.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB traded up $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.27. The stock had a trading volume of 540,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,793. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $208.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.38.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($1.42). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $712.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.19%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Articles

