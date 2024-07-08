Tobam Acquires New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.75. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

