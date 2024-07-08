Tobam Acquires 54,354 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Tobam boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 2.7% of Tobam’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tobam’s holdings in Progressive were worth $30,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $161.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,518 shares of company stock worth $7,159,674 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.18. 1,699,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.