Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $184.61 Million

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 7th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $184.61 million and $10.02 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01974827 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,326,720.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

