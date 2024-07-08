The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $78.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Timken will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,006 shares of company stock valued at $5,269,636 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 1,905.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

