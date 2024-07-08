The New York Times Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

New York Times has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.2% per year over the last three years. New York Times has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect New York Times to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $52.27 on Monday. New York Times has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

