The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $38.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of MOS opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14. Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Mosaic by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,180 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Mosaic by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 203,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

