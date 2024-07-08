Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives $260.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after acquiring an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,665,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 257,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,296,000 after acquiring an additional 190,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6,428.1% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 61,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after purchasing an additional 61,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFX opened at $214.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

