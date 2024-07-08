Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Down 4.8 %
EVOL opened at $1.00 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93.
About Symbolic Logic
