StockNews.com Lowers Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $138.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.15 and a 200-day moving average of $128.19. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

