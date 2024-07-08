StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $289.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $150.51 and a fifty-two week high of $295.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.30 and its 200-day moving average is $253.70.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Encore Wire by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Encore Wire by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

