StockNews.com Downgrades Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Buy

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Logitech International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $93.85 on Friday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Logitech International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,791,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after buying an additional 121,060 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,837,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,162,000 after buying an additional 306,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

