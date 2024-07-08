StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ocwen Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Ocwen Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:OCN opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $195.87 million, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. The company has a current ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76. Ocwen Financial has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. Ocwen Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 0.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocwen Financial

(Get Free Report)

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocwen Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocwen Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.