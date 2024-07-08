StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:MLSS opened at $0.66 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The company has a market cap of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 74.50% and a negative return on equity of 93.64%.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.