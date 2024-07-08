Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,778,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,602,000 after buying an additional 2,221,615 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 763.9% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,075 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after acquiring an additional 794,391 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after acquiring an additional 588,757 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,274,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,789,000 after acquiring an additional 559,070 shares during the period.

NYSE STVN opened at €18.53 ($19.92) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €20.38 and a 200 day moving average of €26.49. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($17.81) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The firm had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Articles

