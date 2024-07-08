Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Cut to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a negative rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $3.57.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 8.6 %

SAVE stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $362.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.01). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 626,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 293,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,350,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,778,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.