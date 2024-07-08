Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Assura to an add rating and set a GBX 48 ($0.61) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Assura Stock Performance

Assura Increases Dividend

LON AGR opened at GBX 42.20 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,220.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. Assura has a twelve month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 50.12 ($0.63). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 42.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is -30,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Assura

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy acquired 198,975 shares of Assura stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £85,559.25 ($108,220.66). In other news, insider Ed Smith bought 50,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.54 ($24,904.55). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy bought 198,975 shares of Assura stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 43 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £85,559.25 ($108,220.66). In the last three months, insiders have bought 304,935 shares of company stock worth $12,745,387. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

