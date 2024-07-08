Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.22.
A number of research firms recently commented on SHAK. Barclays lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Shares of SHAK stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $52.79 and a fifty-two week high of $111.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.35.
Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
