Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.43) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,504 ($31.67) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,474.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,506.40. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 2,243 ($28.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,761 ($34.92). The stock has a market cap of £7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,909.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) per share. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22,941.18%.

In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.52), for a total value of £68,818.76 ($87,046.24). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

