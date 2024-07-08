Severn Trent’s (SVT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.
SVT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.43) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.
Severn Trent Price Performance
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.89) per share. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Severn Trent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22,941.18%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.52), for a total value of £68,818.76 ($87,046.24). 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Severn Trent
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.