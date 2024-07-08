Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.2 %

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.24. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,749.06% and a negative return on equity of 182.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,385 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 20,132,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,493,000 after buying an additional 7,734,400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 201,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

