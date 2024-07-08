Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $13.77 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Rocket Pool has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $282.58 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $13.77 or 0.00025041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Rocket Pool
Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 20,522,127 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.
Buying and Selling Rocket Pool
