Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 10th

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $3.80 on Monday. Riverview Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

